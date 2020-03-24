AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Provides Corporate Update Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) provides update to AMPD shareholders, stakeholders and customers.

The past few weeks have seen extreme disruption around the world, including volatility in capital markets, driven by uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

With AMPD's focus being primarily on digital industries and the ability for many of our customers to remote compute, we remain confident in growth opportunities in our business and the network of industries we work within. AMPD recently completed a private placement and expect that the Company has the financial resources to deal with the anticipated economic conditions that COVID-19 may cause. There do not appear to be any significant interruptions to the AMPD supply chain.

We remain operationally focused, and expect to be well positioned to maintain industry-wide demand for our infrastructure and services. Media reports are indicating that there has been an increased interest in computer gaming, eSports and other digital media consumption during the crisis. For example, PC-game digital distribution platform, Steam, has been experiencing record numbers of over 20M concurrent players connecting to its service since social distancing mandates were introduced around the world.

COVID-19 demands both local and global efforts to protect the most vulnerable, to study this virus, and to care for the sick.

We are pleased to provide an update on the ways in which AMPD is doing its part.

At our AMPD Head Office and Data Centres

We implemented a national work-from-home policy which began on Monday, March 16, 2020. Employees and contractors are currently working remotely using our cloud-based subscriptions and collaborative communications tools to help maintain a business-as-usual standard across the Company. Our employees are remaining as productive while ensuring their safety and security and the safety and security of their families.

AMPD has been leveraging our strengths in high-performance computing to assist our key customers in their transition to work-at-home policies by, for example, increasing bandwidth to our data centres to improve access to resources that people are now using remotely.

We are accelerating the development of our platform that facilitates effective remote infrastructure utilization across a wide range of sectors, primarily via powerful remote workstation technologies and other collaborative tools. This has been a key area of development for AMPD and the current situation has prioritized this area of the business.

Market Conditions

Global health and geopolitical tensions have been making news headlines, and business and investment media also have reported a recent devaluation in the financial markets. AMPD is subject to the same set of market conditions as almost every other tech company in the world. We continue to make progress in developing our customer pipeline and the development of our second data centre, DC2.

Digital Marketing

Since going public in 2019, AMPD has been working on ramping up its digital marketing communications as part of an initiative to increase shareholder awareness and customer acquisition. We recently hired Mishka Gounden, a corporate communications professional with over ten years of experience in public market communications. Mishka will spearhead the implementation of our digital marketing program, which will include a series of industry-focused blog posts, investor and customer targeted newsletters, employee spotlights, business updates and social media campaigns. The first issue of the AMPD Newsletter will also provide answers to various Frequently Asked Questions ("FAQs") we have recently received from our stakeholders. To receive the newsletter, investors, customers and stakeholders are encouraged to sign up at www.ampd.tech.

