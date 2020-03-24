Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.03.2020 | 12:33
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 24

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 23-March-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue422.23p
INCLUDING current year revenue439.93p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue412.97p
INCLUDING current year revenue430.67p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire