NelsonHall Global Survey Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Major Enterprises

BOSTON, LONDON and PARIS, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While we all know that COVID-19 is having an immense impact on enterprises and their business operations worldwide, it is not yet clear to what extent and how at any level of detail. Hence, leading global analyst firm NelsonHall has launched its COVID-19 Impact Assessments research stream to assist both enterprises and suppliers of IT and business process services in monitoring the business and operational impact of COVID-19. Rather than indulging in media sensationalism or armchair punditry, NelsonHall is taking its evidence-based primary research approach to assess what the pandemic, as it unfolds, means to major enterprises.

One of the first reports to be published is based on interviews with 148 CFOs, the first set of results from an ongoing larger global survey.

The report, Impact of COVID-19 on Major Enterprises, looks at areas including:

Average forecast decline in sales over the next quarter due to COVID-19 (19%)

The expected impact on next quarter profits

The extent to which enterprises can flex transactional capacity within 30 days

Anticipated reduction in functional budgets for key functions over the next 12 months due to COVID-19

Anticipated change in overall BPS activity over the next 12 months due to COVID-19, and the areas where contract renegotiations are expected to feature highly

The anticipated impact of COVID-19 on operational transformation activity over the next 12 months

The anticipated impact of COVID-19 on digital IT transformation over the next 12 months.

Impact of COVID-19 on Major Enterprises is designed for:

Vendor marketing, sales and business managers wishing to understand the impact of COVID-19 on enterprise financials and digital IT and operations transformation and BPS activity

Enterprises interested in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on their industry

Financial analysts and investors specializing in the services sector, looking to understand the impact of COVID-19 on IT and BPS services.

The report is one of three initial COVID-19 impact reports published since March 19. NelsonHall will provide an ongoing stream of research to update clients on the business and operational impact of COVID -19 as it develops.

