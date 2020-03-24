Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2020 / 12:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.9083 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 109142539 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 54223 EQS News ID: 1005285 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2020 07:19 ET (11:19 GMT)