Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (HLTW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2020 / 12:21 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 278.3116 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 142321 CODE: HLTW LN ISIN: LU0533033311 ISIN: LU0533033311 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LN Sequence No.: 54234

March 24, 2020 07:21 ET (11:21 GMT)