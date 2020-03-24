Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2020 / 12:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.7302 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 648200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 54263 EQS News ID: 1005367 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2020 07:24 ET (11:24 GMT)