Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2020 / 12:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 92.0257 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10751000 CODE: INFL LN ISIN: LU1390062245 ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN Sequence No.: 54267 EQS News ID: 1005377 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2020 07:25 ET (11:25 GMT)