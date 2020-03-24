Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2020 / 12:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 81.8264 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HYST LN Sequence No.: 54298 EQS News ID: 1005441 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2020 07:29 ET (11:29 GMT)