Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2020 / 12:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.7584 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4619313 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 54304 EQS News ID: 1005453 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 24, 2020 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)