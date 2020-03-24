Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Director/PDMR Shareholding 24-March-2020 / 11:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 24 March 2020 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES On 23 March 2020, Hassan Gozal notified the Company that on 20 March 2020, Daax Corporation FZE had purchased 200,000 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of GBP0.74 per share, and on 23 March 2020 Daax Corporation FZE had purchased 120,000 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of GBP0.84 per share. Hassan Gozal is sole shareholder and Director of Daax Corporation FZE, and is a Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc. The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Daax Corporation FZE 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Person closely associated to Hassan Gozal b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volumes(s) GBP0.74 per share 200,000 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume 200,000 -Price GBP148,000 e) Date of the transaction 20 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Daax Corporation FZE 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Person closely associated to Hassan Gozal b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence instrument, type of each instrument Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 0.84 per share 120,000 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume 120,000 -Price GBP100,800 e) Date of the transaction 23 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: DSH TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 54262 EQS News ID: 1005305 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=1005305&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2020 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)