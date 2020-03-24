Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Tradegate
23.03.20
20:04 Uhr
1,038 Euro
+0,182
+21,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,939
0,980
13:48
0,942
0,966
13:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENEL ENERGY PLC1,038+21,26 %