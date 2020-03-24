Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2020 / 12:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.3028 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2034923 CODE: LESW LN ISIN: LU1792117779 ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESW LN Sequence No.: 54329 EQS News ID: 1005509 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2020 07:32 ET (11:32 GMT)