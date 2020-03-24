Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc (AFSU LN) Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2020 / 12:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.3218 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 538360 CODE: AFSU LN ISIN: LU1900067270 ISIN: LU1900067270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AFSU LN Sequence No.: 54355 EQS News ID: 1005561 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2020 07:35 ET (11:35 GMT)