The following information is based on a press release from Peab AB (Peab) published on March 24, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Peab will no longer propose that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) planned for May 6, 2020 resolves on a share distribution of Real Estate Company, creating a new, independent publicly traded company during the second half of 2020. The Board intends to summon an Extraordinary General Meeting to decide on the distribution when the situation has stabilized. The conditions and detailed time plan are yet to be determined. Provided that the regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Peab (PEAB), according to one of the below alternatives. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=764910