ParcelPal Technology Inc.: ParcelPal Signs Delivery Agreement with Agro Greens Cannabis

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (PKG:CSE)(FSE:PT0)(OTCPINK:PTNYF) is pleased to announce it has signed a delivery agreement for medical cannabis with Agro Greens Inc. ("Agro Greens") for distribution in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

This initiative between ParcelPal and Agro Greens will commence within Saskatchewan and then expand into Alberta, and coincides with the launch of Shelter Market, a medical e-commerce platform. Patients can purchase product from Shelter Market online and utilize the ParcelPal technology platform to receive their product safely and legally. All customers will be able to track their purchase in real time and have their product delivered directly to any location they specify.

ParcelPal expects that additional cities will be rapidly added to its distribution network across Canada. As time and regulations allow, ParcelPal's cannabis network will continue to grow, with the goal of capturing a major piece of Canada's $4.0B legal cannabis market.

President and CEO Kelly Abbott States, "The legal cannabis space continues to serve as a sector filled with significant growth potential for ParcelPal. Given the times with COVID-19, we believe that medical consumers can use our service more than ever. We are excited to launch this new initiative with Shelter and continue our growth within the cannabis sector."

"We are really focused on increasing the accessibility of medical cannabis' said Shelter CEO Mark Hauk, "and having a strong shipping partner is obviously a vital piece."

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal seamlessly connects consumers to businesses, where they have access to the goods they love, anytime, anywhere. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour or the same day. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

About Shelter Market

Shelter Market is dedicated to putting patients first in all things. From cannabis supplied for as close to cost as possible, access to small-batch craft cannabis, products exclusively available to medical consumers, compassionate pricing, and more. Health Canada licensed Agro-greens and the rest of the Shelter team want to make your cannabis experience safer, simpler, and kinder. sheltermarket.ca

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.

