City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 23-March-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 154.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 156.17p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 23-March-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 58.50p

INCLUDING current year revenue 59.51p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP21.51m

Borrowing Level: 14%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528