Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 23-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 208.66p INCLUDING current year revenue 214.35p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 202.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 207.90p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---