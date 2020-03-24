Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 23-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 216.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 218.89p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 216.43p INCLUDING current year revenue 218.90p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---