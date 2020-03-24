Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887320 ISIN: US0997241064 Ticker-Symbol: BGW 
Tradegate
24.03.20
13:24 Uhr
20,400 Euro
+0,700
+3,55 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BORGWARNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORGWARNER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,200
20,600
14:06
20,400
20,600
14:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BORGWARNER
BORGWARNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BORGWARNER INC20,400+3,55 %