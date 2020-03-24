IRRAS Publishes Prospectus Relating to the Rights Issue of Approximately SEK 217 Million

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The prospectus relating to the rights issue in IRRAS AB (publ) ("IRRAS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: IRRAS) of approximately SEK 217 million before issue costs has today 24 March 2020 been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, and is available on IRRAS' website www.irras.com, together with all other information relating to the rights issue. The prospectus is also available on Carnegie's website www.carengie.se and Pareto Securities' website www.paretosec.com and will within a couple of days also be published on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's prospectus register, https://fi.se/sv/vara-register/prospektregistret/. The approval of the Prospectus should not be understood as an endorsement of the shares. In order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Offering, potential investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision.

Carnegie Investment Bank is acting as Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner in the transaction while Pareto Securities is acting as Joint Bookrunner. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is acting as legal adviser.

IRRAS AB is a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative medical technologies to our customers and their patients. IRRAS designs, develops and commercializes products that improve patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methods in neurocritical care. IRRAS markets and sells its products to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organizations in the U.S. and select European countries and a network of distribution partners in other markets.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IRRAS). Redeye AB is certified adviser of the company with email certifiedadviser@redeye.se or phone +46 8 121 576 90.

This information is information that IRRAS is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on 24 March 2020 at 13:30 (CET).

Sabina Berlin

CFO

+46 73 951 95 02

sabina.berlin@irras.com

