Unveil Yealink Collaboration Bar VC210 for Microsoft Teams

XIAMEN, China, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yealink, a global leading unified communications (UC) solution provider, is pleased to introduce the 1st Microsoft Teams certified collaboration bar, which is affordable and simple to manage for small and huddle spaces collaboration. With Microsoft Teams built-in, the VC210 works with the Yealink speakerphone CP900 to deliver a native Teams meeting experience by delivering plug-and-play simplicity, premium audio and video quality, all the while attaching to either a touch screen or a display

Meeting is That Simple

Offering flexible deployment in limited spaces, the lightweight design allows the VC210 to mount on the wall, on top of a display or on any flat surface. Manage the meeting by connecting a monitor or an LCD touch screen and use the Yealink remote controller. Simply plug in the cables and you are ready for a meeting with the intuitive Teams interface that you already know and love.

Capture All the Details

The Ultra HD 4K camera features auto-framing with a 120-degree diagonal field-of-view to ensure that every participant can be clearly seen during the meeting, even the participants seated to the camera. The vivid meeting experience greatly enhances small-space meeting collaboration.

Hear and Speak with Ease

The Yealink CP900 speakerphone is a dedicated voice device that delivers a more stable and immersive audio experience. The full-duplex speakerphone features HD voice and six-microphone beamforming, allowing people on both ends to enjoy life-like communication regardless of seat position. Noise reduction and echo cancellation technology ensure that conversations sound natural while reducing background noise and reverberation.

"We are pleased to add the new devices category of Collaboration Bars for Microsoft Teams to our ecosystem," said Ilya Bukshteyn, Partner Director, Microsoft Teams Devices. "These new devices, such as the Yealink VC210, give our customers a great option to expand Teams meetings and calling to more small rooms and spaces across their modern workplace."

Yealink's full range of device solutions for Microsoft Teams also includes the certified MVC series, conference phones, desk phones, speaker phones and headsets. Utilize your preferred devices in meeting rooms, in the office or on the go.

For more information about these products and more, please visit https://www.yealink.com/product/video-conferencing-vc210-ms-teams or contact a Yealink expert for Microsoft via UCinfo@yealink.com.

