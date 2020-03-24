Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876688 ISIN: GB0004148507 Ticker-Symbol: PAA 
Frankfurt
24.03.20
08:04 Uhr
14,560 Euro
-1,520
-9,45 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,240
15,720
15:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL
PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC14,560-9,45 %