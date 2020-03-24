Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role banking analytics in curtailing risk in financial services sector

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. The top four risks in banking and financial sector in 2020

2. The role of big data in banking and financial services in ensuring smooth financial operations

The world economy revolves around the banking and financial services industry. By far it is the largest industry in the world. In the US, this industry itself accounts for 20% of the total GDP. In order to keep everything running smoothly, it is important for the banking and financial sector to operate smoothly without any intervention of risk. However, the bitter truth is this sector is not very stable when it comes to risks. Risks in financial services can impact their business outcomes and services. It is essential for banks to operate seamlessly without any risk. Hence banking and financial sector companies must perform risk analysis on a regular basis. Not knowing about risks can lead the world economy to face a meltdown.

According to Quantzig's banking analytics experts, "Business risk arises due to the failure of a bank's long-term strategy and errors in estimation and forecasting of profit metrics. A proper business risk management strategy can ensure sustainability even in the harshest economic environment."

Major Risks Facing the Banking Sector

1: Credit risk

2: Market risks

3: Operational risks

4: Liquidity risks

Banking analytics is making banks and financial service providers aware of upcoming risks in their businesses. At times banks and financial services providers fail to meet their profit targets due to various reasons. A proper analysis of risk in financial services can ensure sustainability in harsh economic conditions.

