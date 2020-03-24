The results of New York State most recent renewable energy request for proposals are in. 21 large-scale renewable projects totaling 1,278 MW in new capacity have been awarded, with 17 of those projects and 1,090 MW being solar.From pv magazine USA. Earlier this month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed the project award recipients for the New York Energy Research and Development Authority's (NYSERDA) most recent renewable energy request for proposals (RFP). In total, 21 large-scale solar, wind, and energy storage projects were awarded across upstate New York, totaling 1,278 MW in new capacity. ...

