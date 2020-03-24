AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Provides Update Regarding Coronavirus

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, provides an update regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

On Thursday, March 19, 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom, announced a statewide "stay at home" order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the state. The move, which asks all Californians to remain at home unless they have an essential reason for going out, will last until at least April 7, 2020.

AmeraMex's headquarters, outside legal counsel, and audit firm are all located in California. The disruptions in transportation, staffing, and technology systems which have occurred over the last week to both the Company and the Company's professional advisors have resulted in limited support from the Company's staff and professional advisors. This has, in turn, delayed the Company's ability to complete its audit and prepare the Annual 10-K report. The Company expects to file the Annual 10-K report no later than May 14, 2020.

CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We immediately put in to affect a number of measures to protect the health of our workforce and their families while maintaining operations to service our customers. We will remain open with a significantly reduced workforce.

"Our office and administrative staff have the capability to work from home, so we will remain in communication with customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders. Our shop will reduce the number of employees on site at any given time as we continue to refurbish and ship equipment and parts to our customers.

"The situation remains fluid and as circumstances change, we will adjust our plan accordingly while continuing to communicate our status with our customers, employees and shareholders."

AmeraMex management looks forward to communicating with their shareholders during its March 30, 2020 conference call.

