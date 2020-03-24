Food Grade Alcohol Market Pegged at 7% CAGR through 2028; Food & Beverages Industry Accounts for a Majority of Demand: Future Market Insights

Key stakeholders in the global food grade alcohol market must prioritize strategic collaborations in order to diversify their product portfolio and expand foothold in high-growth regions.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / Food grade alcohol market is projected to exhibit robust growth at approximately 7% CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2028). Major manufacturers continue to innovative beverage products to match the shifting preferences and heightening demand from consumers. FMI projects the global revenue pool to exceed approximately US$ 5.8 Bn by 2028 end.

"Role of food grade ethanol as a food and beverages preservative is fuelling the market growth. Further, manufacturers utilize food grade ethanol to enhance the flavor and color of food products. In some applications, it is used as a food coating agent. Hence, diverse functional properties of food grade alcohol are highly favored by manufacturers," finds FMI analysis.

Key Takeaways of Food Grade Alcohol Market Study

Polyol holds the leading market share in terms of product type.

Ethanol will showcase impressive CAGR over the forecast period.

Demand for food grade alcohol remains rampant in food & beverages industry.

Asia Pacific will remain lucrative market for food grade alcohol through 2029.

Food Grade Alcohol Market - Key Growth Factors

Rising demand for food grade alcohol in personal care applications is supplementing the growth of market.

Alcoholic beverages are witnessing growing consumption rate thereby supporting the market growth.

Variegated applications of food grade alcohol such as personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and food additives are favoring the market growth.

Wider availability of food grade alcohol is facilitating the growth of market.

Food Grade Alcohol Market - Key Restraints

Food grade alcohol has certain adverse effects which is limiting the overall market growth.

Stringent regulations and fluctuating raw material prices is hampering the growth of food grade alcohol market.

Competitive Landscape

Global food grade alcohol market is a highly competitive landscape. Premier companies featured in this FMI study include, but are not limited to, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Sigma-Aldrich, Roquette Freres S.A., MGP Ingredients (US), Archer Daniel Midland Company, and Cargill Incorporated. In order to boost growth, key players are undertaking expansion strategies. Mergers and acquisitions continue to be primary strategic choice for business expansion. Moreover, Asia Pacific will be the regional focus area for market players through the duration of forecast period.

More about the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 200 pages provides all-inclusive insights on the global food grade alcohol market. The market analysis is based on product type (ethanol, polyol), application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, Japan).

