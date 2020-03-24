A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest success story on warehouse optimization. This case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's ability to help its clients drive improvements in warehouse management using advanced analytics. It also offers in-depth insights into how warehouse optimization solutions helped a pharma logistics company to gain a complete understanding of factors impacting pharma warehouse operations.

According to the warehouse optimization experts at Quantzig, "Warehouse optimization is a holistic approach that helps businesses to save time and resources by improving the flexibility and efficiency of their warehouse operations."

The client is one of the leading medical logistics companies in the United States. With the rise in competition among the generic drug sector, it is clear that escalating logistics costs will affect the pharma warehouse operations in the long run. Although the pharma industry has experienced massive scientific revolutions the basic supply chain structure for the pharma warehouse operations hasn't changed in the past two decades. The constant demand and increasing complexities have pushed pharma warehouse operations to deliver the best customer experience. Factors like constant demand, complexities and rapidly changing market scenarios have hampered the healthcare logistics and supply chain cost-effectiveness and flexibility. This US-based pharma company wanted to leverage Quantzig's warehouse optimization solutions to devise a smart data-driven warehouse management system to integrate data from various sources within the healthcare logistics and supply chain.

The warehouse optimization team offered detailed insights into the warehouse management system, helping the client to revamp their pharma warehouse operations. While leveraging our analytics solutions we discovered the challenges the client was facing was a result of using conventional and obsolete modeling methods.

Quantzig's warehouse optimization solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Improve productivity without compromising on regulatory compliance

Reduce overhead cost by 63%

This warehouse optimization engagement provided predictive insights on:

Designing a product flow and inventory optimization framework

Saving time and resources by improving the flexibility of warehouse processes

This success story offers comprehensive insights on how Quantzig's warehouse optimization solutions helped a leading pharmaceutical and medical logistics company to develop a logical warehouse management framework without hampering the current and future business requirements and outcomes. The warehouse optimization helped the client not only to streamline their healthcare logistics supply chain but also reduced overhead cost by 63%.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

