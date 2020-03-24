A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Infiniti Research's customer intelligence solution has helped several Fortune 500 companies identify the most profitable customer segments, measure the effectiveness of a marketing campaign, assess changes in customer expectations, and also devise value maximization strategies to enhance their shares. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti's customer intelligence solutions.

The global business landscape is undergoing a rapid phase of change as brands are increasingly focusing on developing highly personalized customer experiences. Furthermore, the rising market competition has resulted in increasing customer expectations. Customers expect brands to understand their individual needs and provide an exceptional customer experience. To achieve this, companies must move on from the one-size-fits-all approach to a more personalized approach in order to cater to different customer needs. This is where the role of customer segmentation analysis comes into play.

Customer segmentation analysis in the retail industry involves arranging a broad customer base into smaller subgroups. These subgroups represent a common customer need or goal. Retailers can then formulate strategies to satisfy the needs of each of these customer segments. Retail marketers are constantly on the lookout for ways to attract more customers by improving the effectiveness of their campaigns. Customer segmentation analysis can help them better plan their marketing strategy. Additionally, having a customer segmentation model also helps retailers understand what offers or product customizations will work with each group of customers.

While most retailers know they need a sophisticated approach to customer segmentation analysis, many still struggle to understand their customer with a 360-degree view. Request a free proposal for comprehensive insights from our industry experts on how we help your business identify target customers, realize factors that drive customers to competitor brands, gain a clear understanding of budgets and timelines, compare product or service pricing, and also understand customers' decision-making process.

