Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
London, March 24
23 March 2020
AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC
(the "Company")
MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES
Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at an Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 11 September 2019 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 17,546,081 that a market total of 50,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for by the Company at an average price of 56.4 pence per share. Such shares will be held by the Company as treasury shares.
Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 50,000; the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 117,001,911.
The figure of 117,001,911 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company's voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
