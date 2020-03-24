Chinese mattress brand SLEEMON released the latest antibacterial mattress products recently. This series of mattresses integrates American DuPont Intellifresh technology and Swiss Sannitized Anti-mite Technology, both of which are world-class antibacterial and hygienic solutions with authoritative certification. DuPont innovative textile anti-bacterial technology used in mattress-SILVADUR-were recognized for high safety standards and regulations by Europe, America and Japan, etc. And Swiss Sanitized anti-mite technology has been in the forefront of anti-microbial and material protection in the fields of textiles and plastics.

Among the multifarious factors of threatening health, allergy is not uncommon. Studies show that mites and bacteria are the main causes of allergies. To solve this problem, SLEEMON invented Deepro anti-bacteria and anti-mite system in collaboration with DuPont. This system combines silver ion (Ag +) with fiber organically to ensure the function of sterilization. At the same time, SLEEMON cooperated with Sanitized in the field of mite control, which combined the original anti-mite sponge with Sanitized technology in order to make the mattress 360 degrees for anti-mite protection upgrade. The latest anti-bacteria and self-cleaning mattress SLEEMON released achieved the highest standard in the industry, which was closely related to the polymerization of two top technologies in the world and SLEEMON itself comprehensive innovation plan.

SLEEMON's products show us how innovative and creative Chinese corporations can be. The company mission is "Look for high-tech and high-quality suppliers around the world to support our design and aim to bring the best product to valued customers".

