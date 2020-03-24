Tudor Gold Responds to COVID-19

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2020) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that the company has sufficient funds to execute a significantly larger drilling and exploration program, than the 2019 program, on the Goldstorm Zone at Treaty Creek project this year. With the capital raised in December 2019, as well as the recent warrants exercises, the Company has a good cash position to execute a fully funded and very ambitious drill program at Treaty Creek this year. The company is currently in the final stages of finalizing all preparations needed for the upcoming 2020 drill program at Treaty Creek.

Tudor Gold's Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states: "The Goldstorm system is currently open at depth and along the northeast axis of the mineralized body. The drill program is designed to extend and to explore the limits of Goldstrom system to the southeast as well as to the northeast and to depth. We anticipate drilling approximately 18,000 to 20,000 metres of HQ and NQ diameter core from 7-10 drill platforms with four diamond drill rigs. Compared to the drill program last year (14 diamond drill holes over 9,781.8 meters), the planned 2020 drill program will be much larger."

The current known length of the northeast axis of the Goldstorm System is over 850 meters long and the southeast axis is at least 600m across. The system remains open in all directions and to depth. The best mineralization encountered to date is from the two consecutive 150m step-out holes to the Northeast: GS-19-42 yielded 0.849 g/t Au Eq over 780 m with 1.275 g/t Au Eq over 370.5m and GS-19-47 yielded 0.697 g/t Au Eq over 1,081.5m with 0.867 g/t Au Eq over 301.5m.

The best southeast extension came from GS-19-52 which yielded 0.783 g/t Au Eq over 601.5m intercept with 1.062 g/t Au Eq over 336.0m intercept. (results from the company's NR dated March 3rd, 2020).

Tudor Gold response to COVID-19:

The Company has introduced additional precautionary steps to manage and respond to the risks associated with COVID-19 virus. This includes, for example the cancellation of all non-essential global travel and the reducing in person meetings and transitioning to teleconferencing where possible. Vancouver office staff are now working from home until government advisories change.

Tudor Gold is regularly monitoring the situation and following local and national health authority requirements and recommendations.

Walter Storm, President and CEO of Tudor Gold stated: "We are taking all appropriate measures to protect the safety, health and well-being of our people and all those who interact with our business. Tudor Gold is following guidance and directives as updated by federal, regional and provincial health authorities in respect of general and drill-site specific protocols. We are very fortunate to have a strong balance sheet amidst the volatile market created by COVID-19."

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum Project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

