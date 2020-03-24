CORRECTION: Fast-growing Wellness startup Oxygn Limited Hong Kong appoints new CTO

Sequel to the mistake observed in the spelling of the organization name as Qxygn instead of Oxygn in the release that was earlier disseminated, it becomes necessary to re-disseminate the correct version of the release to avoid misleading the public. However, the entire information remains unchanged

SHEUNG WAN, HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / (Oxygn Limited Hong Kong) ("the company") today announces the appointment of Mr. ?Vetri PV? as Chief Technology Officer. The appointment will be effective as of March 16th, 2020. The announcement reflects Oxygn Limited focus on strengthening its technological operational effectiveness and successfully navigating the company's myriad of opportunities in the booming China market for wellness-based content. With Oxygn Limited's oxygn.cn? platform now reaching over a million active users monthly in mainland China the company felt the need for urgency with the appointment of Mr. Vetri PV

Technological innovation and agility is a key component of Oxygn Limited's strategy to both building audience engagement and ensuring profitability for all our stakeholders. Vetri brings over a decade of China "know how" and expertise in everything from digital marketing to application development. Mr. Vetri has worked with some of the biggest international consumer brands in China for over a decade through his Swotin digital agency. CEO/Co-founder ?Mr. Duane "Andrew" Belnavis? stated: "Vetri's appointment as CTO demonstrates our commitment to technological operational efficiency. Mr. Vetri's demonstrated history of working across different industries and platforms in China will be an invaluable asset moving forward.

In addition to the appointment of Mr. Vetri as CTO, (Oxygn Limited Hong Kong) the company also announced the creation of a wholly owned mainland China registered company ????? ????????? (Shanghai Zetford Internet Technology Co., Ltd). Shanghai Zetford Internet Technology Co., Ltd will represent Oxygn Limited's China business affairs with CEO/Co-founder Mr. Duane Andrew Belnavis as its legal representative.

Contact Info:

Name: Duane Andrew Belnavis

Email: hi@oxygn.cn

Organization: Oxygn Limited

Address: Room 702, 7/F ., Fu Fai Commercial Centre 27 Hillier Street, Sheung Wan Hong Kong ( S.A.R)

Phone: + 852 3521 2846

Website: https://oxygn.cn

SOURCE: Oxygn Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582258/CORRECTION-Fast-growing-Wellness-startup-Oxygn-Limited-Hong-Kong-appoints-new-CTO