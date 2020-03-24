Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.03.2020
WKN: A2N9YZ ISIN: FI4000354162 
Frankfurt
24.03.20
08:14 Uhr
0,025 Euro
-0,001
-2,34 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2020 | 16:05
Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim cancels its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 31 March 2020 and will convene a new meeting

Company announcement, Inside information, Helsinki, 24 March 2020 at 5 PM (EET)

Nexstim cancels its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 31 March 2020 and will convene a new meeting

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that to ensure the safety and well-being of Nexstim's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders in light of the corona outbreak and the related restrictions imposed by the Finnish authorities, the Board of Directors of Nexstim Abp has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 31 March 2020. A new notice to the Annual General Meeting will be published as soon as practically possible.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chairman
+358 9 2727 170
leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)
Jussi Majamaa
+ 358 40 842 4479
jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment

  • Nexstim Plc_Company Announcement_Cancellation of AGM_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fad8a80f-b375-429a-ac3d-5623664672b6)
