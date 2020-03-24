Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim cancels its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 31 March 2020 and will convene a new meeting

Company announcement, Inside information, Helsinki, 24 March 2020 at 5 PM (EET)

Nexstim cancels its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 31 March 2020 and will convene a new meeting

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that to ensure the safety and well-being of Nexstim's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders in light of the corona outbreak and the related restrictions imposed by the Finnish authorities, the Board of Directors of Nexstim Abp has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 31 March 2020. A new notice to the Annual General Meeting will be published as soon as practically possible.

