Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 Ticker-Symbol: JWG1 
Frankfurt
24.03.20
14:37 Uhr
1,547 Euro
+0,160
+11,54 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,541
1,617
16:33
1,561
1,593
16:32
PR Newswire
24.03.2020 | 16:10
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 24

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name ROBIN WATSON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2015-17 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS

THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.00293
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 293

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2020-03-23
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
DAVID KEMP
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2015-17 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS

THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.00183
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 183

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2020-03-23
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
SUE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2015-17 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS

THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0093
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 93

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2020-03-23
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
NINA SCHOFIELD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2015-17 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS

THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0099
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		99

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2020-03-23
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
DAVE STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2015-17 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS

THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.00133
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 133

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2020-03-23
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
ANDREW STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2015-17 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS

THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0090
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 90

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2020-03-23
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire