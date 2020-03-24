WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ROBIN WATSON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2015-17 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS



THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 293 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 293



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-23 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

DAVID KEMP 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2015-17 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS



THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 183 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 183



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-23 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

SUE MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2015-17 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS



THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 93 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 93



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-23 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

NINA SCHOFIELD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2015-17 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS



THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 99 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 99



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-23 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

DAVE STEWART 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ADDITION OF ACCRUED HISTORIC DIVIDEND AS EQUIVALENT SHARE OPTIONS TO DEFERRED AWARDS IN RESPECT OF THE 2015-17 PERFORMANCE PERIOD UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS



THE ADJUSTED AWARDS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 133 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 133



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-23 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them