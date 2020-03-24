Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 Ticker-Symbol: JWG1 
Frankfurt
24.03.20
14:37 Uhr
1,547 Euro
+0,160
+11,54 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,541
1,617
16:33
1,561
1,593
16:32
PR Newswire
24.03.2020 | 16:10
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 24

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameANN MASSEY
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status PRESIDENT - CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT


b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionVEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY, OF CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE AFW LONG-TERM PLAN 2017 NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL 7,817options exercised
£1.38 2,553 options sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		7,817options exercised

2,553 options sold at £1.38
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-23
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name JOSEPHSCZURKO
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO - TECHNICAL CONSULTING SOLUTIONS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionVEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY, OF CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE AFW LONG-TERM PLAN 2017 NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL 2,698options exercised
£1.38 881 options sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		2,698 options exercised

881 options sold at £1.38
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-23
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire