WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ANN MASSEY

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PRESIDENT - CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY, OF CONDITIONAL SHARES AWARDED UNDER THE AFW LONG-TERM PLAN 2017 NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 7,817options exercised £1.38 2,553 options sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 7,817options exercised



2,553 options sold at £1.38 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-23 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them