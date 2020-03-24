WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name SUE MACDONALD

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD AND IMMEDIATE VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY, OF SHARES UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 6,696 options granted/exercised £1.38 3,215options sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 6,696options granted and exercised



3,215 options sold at £1.38 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-23 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD AND IMMEDIATE VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY, OF SHARES UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 9,171 options granted/exercised £1.38 2,995options sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 9,171options granted and exercised



2,995 options sold at £1.38 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-23 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVE STEWART

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD AND IMMEDIATE VEST, EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY, OF SHARES UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 10,422 options granted/exercised £1.38 5,003 options sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 10,422options granted and exercised



5,003 options sold at £1.38 e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-23 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them