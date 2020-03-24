DEPFA BANK plc (81MS) DEPFA BANK plc: Annual Report for year ended 31 December 2019 24-March-2020 / 15:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RIS Announcement for immediate release DEPFA BANK plc - Annual Report for year ended 31 December 2019 A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm [1] ISIN: DE000A0AUJ90 Category Code: ACS TIDM: 81MS LEI Code: HRRVUBV0XN84YQZT6245 Sequence No.: 54396 EQS News ID: 1005727 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e0443ba251b67afb33b56617e3f419c9&application_id=1005727&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2020 10:50 ET (14:50 GMT)