The "Europe Nutraceuticals Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe nutraceuticals market is accounted to US$ 59,269.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 2027, to account to US$ 108,044.7 Mn by 2027.

Nutraceuticals is medically or nutritionally active food. This functional food is enriched with probiotic and prebiotic ingredients and are consumed for maintaining the gut health. It helps in reducing the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. It also provides physiological benefits. They are of many types, namely, functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements and personal care and pharmaceuticals. They also have a wide range of application in general wellness, beauty and anti-ageing, weight management, digestive health and sports and energy. The Europe nutraceuticals market is segmented on the basis of type as functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and pharmaceuticals. The functional beverages segment in the Europe nutraceuticals market is estimated to garner the fastest-growing segment in the market. Functional foods are food that provides us with enhanced health and performance by the introduction of ingredients that they lack naturally or the modification of the ingredients that are present. Nutraceuticals have helped to improve and maintain functional aspects of the body such as the bone strength, dental health, the digestive system, cardiovascular system, immune system and the digestive system. The rich nutritional profile and the various benefits such as antioxidants, anti-aging, muscle growth and others attribute have favored the Europe nutraceuticals market to a large extend. In addition, increasing demand for nutritional and fortified food products has driven the growth of market.

The Europe nutraceuticals market is segmented based on application as general wellness, beauty and anti-aging, weight management, digestive health, sports and energy. The general wellness segment holds the largest share in the Europe nutraceuticals market, while the sports and energy segment is estimated to garner the fastest-growing segment. There has been a favorable growth in the application of Nutraceuticals in the healthcare and general wellness sector. Nutraceuticals are used in functional foods that help one provide with the necessary vitamins, carbohydrates and minerals for a perfectly balanced diet. The common forms of functional foods that contain Nutraceuticals are cereals, fermented food and legumes. The high nutritional profile of the nutraceuticals has favored the general wellness segment in the European region.

Europe nutraceuticals market is segmented based on country as Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Germany holds the largest share in the Europe nutraceuticals market, which is followed by France. Germany is a considered as a huge producer as well as consumer of Nutraceuticals. Growing living standards of consumers, coupled with the rising focus towards health have particularly driven the market for Nutraceuticals. Also, the manufacturers are also investing huge amounts to develop wide range of functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, and personal care pharmaceuticals products.

The overall Europe nutraceuticals market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe nutraceuticals market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe nutraceuticals market.

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe nutraceuticals market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Nutraceutical Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 Europe PEST Analysis

5. Europe Nutraceutical Market Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.4 Key Future Trends

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Nutraceutical Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Nutraceutical Market Overview

6.2 Europe Nutraceutical Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Nutraceuticals Market Analysis By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Nutraceuticals Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 2027

7.3 Functional Food

7.4 Functional Beverages

7.5 Dietary supplements

7.6 Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals

8. Europe Nutraceuticals Market Analysis By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Nutraceuticals Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 2027

8.3 General Wellness

8.4 Beauty and Anti-Aging

8.5 Weight Management

8.6 Digestive Health

8.7 Sports and Energy

9. Nutraceutical Market Country Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Europe Nutraceutical Market Breakdown, by Key Countries

9.1.1.1 Germany Nutraceuticals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.2 France Nutraceuticals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.3 Italy Nutraceuticals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.4 United Kingdom Nutraceuticals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.5 Russia Nutraceuticals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.6 Rest of Europe Nutraceuticals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Product news

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Amway

11.2 The Nature's Bounty Co.

11.3 Herbalife International of America, Inc.

11.4 General Mills, Inc.

11.5 Kellogg Co.

11.6 Abbott

11.7 Nestle SA

11.8 Danone S.A.

11.9 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

11.10 Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vs8vi6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005529/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900