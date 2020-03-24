Global Solar Street Lighting Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 12.54 Bn by 2027; The Renewable Energy Movement to Drive Solar Street Lighting Market, Finds TMR

Market to chart Compound Annual Growth Rate of 16.24% over the forecast period

ALBANY, New York, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From the year 2019 to that of 2027, the global solar street lighting market would chart a stellar growth rate of 16.24%. And, this is set to help the market witness multiple opportunities line-up its vendor landscape, an opportunity that many players would hustle to make the most of.

As per Transparency Market Research, "The global solar street lighting market would see its worth reach a valuation of USD 12.54 bn. by the end of the forecast period. It would be a notable increase for USD 3.76 bn. in the year 2018."

Key Findings of Global Solar Street Lighting Market:

On the basis of application, the commercial segment would dominate growth owing to massive adoption in malls, public streets and roadways

Demand for green solutions is driving adoption of solar street lighting in the commercial segment

Asia Pacific to stay at the forefront of growth in the global solar street lighting market

Key Drivers of Global Solar Street Lighting Market:

As per Transparency Market Research, a number of growth factors are pushing the global solar street lighting market on a high growth curve, particularly over the forecast period. A glimpse into these trends and drivers is provided below:

Governments across the globe are taking steps to promote development and use of renewable energy

There is gradual shift noted from conventional to renewable energy sources, owing to the former's limited availability and negative environmental impact

People all across the world are now more aware of their choices and are readier than ever to take proper steps in the right direction

Countries like Spain and India recently started work on installation projects for solar powered street lights in Infanta Elena Park, and states like Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, respectively

Regional Analysis of Global Street Lighting Market:

Asia Pacific to dominate growth in the global solar street lighting market

to dominate growth in the global solar street lighting market Government initiative to drive the APAC market forward over the assessment period

In Latin America , new opportunities to emerge as investment in the field increases in certain countries

, new opportunities to emerge as investment in the field increases in certain countries Brazil to be a prominent contributor of growth in the Latin American market owing to increasing investments and large-scale programs initiated towards this end

Competitive Landscape of Global Street Lighting Market:

The global street lighting market is highly competitive and the players that are prominent include Sol Inc., Solar Street Lights USA, Bridgelux Inc., Dragons Breath Solar, VerySol GmbH, Solektra International, Urja Global ltd., Omega Solar, Phillips Lighting Holding BV, SOKOYO Solar Group, and Sunna Design, among others.

It is important to note here that the market is fragmented and over the forecast period, it will witness further fragmentation, as more and more players enter the fray in order to carve off a slice of the projected growth.

Global Solar Street Lighting Market: Research Scope

Global Solar Street Lighting Market: by Lighting Source

Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL)

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Global Solar Street Lighting Market: by Type

Standalone

On Grid

Global Solar Street Lighting Market: by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Solar Street Lighting Market: by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Peru



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India



China



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Kenya



Ghana



Nigeria



Uganda



South Africa



Rest of MEA

