Summary:
The Publisher's United Kingdom Beer Cider Market Insights 2019 report provides a complete overview of the United Kingdom beer and cider industry structure offering a comprehensive insight into historical background trends, 2018 performance and 2019 outlook.
Covering total market (on and off-premise) the report details:
- 2013-2018 actual detailed beer consumption volume data by segment, brand, brewer, packaging and distribution (on-/off-premise), with 2019 forecasts.
- Value by distribution channel 2013-2018, with 2019 forecasts.
- Overview of the competitive landscape in the beer and cider market, with analysis of key company performance.
- Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind both current and emerging trends in the beer and cider market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction understanding market context
- Executive Summary
- Alcoholic Beverages Industry Snapshot
- Enablers and inhibitors of growth
2. Category and segment insight identifying growth opportunities
- Beer Cider Volume and Value growth projections
- Beer
- Cider
- Category Performance
- Beer Cider Types -Winners Losers
- Brand vs Private Label Dynamics
- Price Segment Dynamics
- Flavour Dynamics
- Craft Segment Dynamics
- Alcoholic Strength Dynamics Beer
- Beer Emerging Trends Opportunities
- Cider Emerging Trends opportunities
- Key drivers of change across Beer Cider
3. Company and brand insight the competitive landscape defined
- Leading company volume value
- Leading Beer Cider Companies
- Brand Private Label Trends Beer
- Brand Private Label Trends Cider
- Best in category brand performance
4. Distribution insight attractive routes to market
- Sub-channel evolution in beer cider
- Price point analysis
5. Product Packaging insights key trends and strategic issues
- Product Trends Strategic Issues
- Packaging Trends Strategic Issues
- Beer Packaging Trends
- Cider Packaging Trends
6. Consumer insight who, what, when, where and why
- Key drivers impacting Beer Cider consumption
- Trend analysis
- Strategic issues map
7. Recommendations -White spaces and innovation
- Opportunities across the consumer value chain
- High growth segments
- Actionable Insights
8. Market Context and Disruptors
- Top global issues impacting Beer Cider
- Future disruptors across the Beverages value chain
- Top stories in the UK
- Macroeconomic environment
9. Appendix and Definitions
Companies Mentioned
- Heineken UK
- Molson Coors Brewers UK
- AB InBev UK
- Carlsberg UK
- Aston Manor Brewery
- Diageo, Great Britain
- Asahi UK
- Marston's
