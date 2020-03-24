The "United Kingdom Beer Cider Market Insights 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary:

The Publisher's United Kingdom Beer Cider Market Insights 2019 report provides a complete overview of the United Kingdom beer and cider industry structure offering a comprehensive insight into historical background trends, 2018 performance and 2019 outlook.

Covering total market (on and off-premise) the report details:

2013-2018 actual detailed beer consumption volume data by segment, brand, brewer, packaging and distribution (on-/off-premise), with 2019 forecasts.

Value by distribution channel 2013-2018, with 2019 forecasts.

Overview of the competitive landscape in the beer and cider market, with analysis of key company performance.

Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind both current and emerging trends in the beer and cider market.

Reasons to buy:

Gain an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the United Kingdom beer and cider industry, from the latest competitive intelligence of both historical and forecast trends to enhance your corporate strategic planning.

Evaluate the current emerging trends and future growth opportunities in the United Kingdom beer and cider market to support your brand development and marketing initiatives.

Understand volume vs. value trends and identify the key growth opportunities across the super-premium, premium, mainstream and discount segments to best target profitability.

Analyze domestic and imported beer brand performance and determine the key trends driving consumption preference to develop a competitive advantage.

Interrogate the unique granularity of our data to analyze the market on a variety of levels to make well-informed decisions on future threats and growth prospects in the marketplace for your company.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction understanding market context

Executive Summary

Alcoholic Beverages Industry Snapshot

Enablers and inhibitors of growth

2. Category and segment insight identifying growth opportunities

Beer Cider Volume and Value growth projections

Beer

Cider

Category Performance

Beer Cider Types -Winners Losers

Brand vs Private Label Dynamics

Price Segment Dynamics

Flavour Dynamics

Craft Segment Dynamics

Alcoholic Strength Dynamics Beer

Beer Emerging Trends Opportunities

Cider Emerging Trends opportunities

Key drivers of change across Beer Cider

3. Company and brand insight the competitive landscape defined

Leading company volume value

Leading Beer Cider Companies

Brand Private Label Trends Beer

Brand Private Label Trends Cider

Best in category brand performance

4. Distribution insight attractive routes to market

Sub-channel evolution in beer cider

Price point analysis

5. Product Packaging insights key trends and strategic issues

Product Trends Strategic Issues

Packaging Trends Strategic Issues

Beer Packaging Trends

Cider Packaging Trends

6. Consumer insight who, what, when, where and why

Key drivers impacting Beer Cider consumption

Trend analysis

Strategic issues map

7. Recommendations -White spaces and innovation

Opportunities across the consumer value chain

High growth segments

Actionable Insights

8. Market Context and Disruptors

Top global issues impacting Beer Cider

Future disruptors across the Beverages value chain

Top stories in the UK

Macroeconomic environment

9. Appendix and Definitions

Companies Mentioned

Heineken UK

Molson Coors Brewers UK

AB InBev UK

Carlsberg UK

Aston Manor Brewery

Diageo, Great Britain

Asahi UK

Marston's

