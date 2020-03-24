SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on streamlining the procurement and sourcing process for an oil and gas company.

Project background

The company wanted to develop a robust resource deployment model to boost the productivity of their internal operations. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to achieve superior competence and effectiveness through a standardized process.

The company wanted to achieve superior competence and effectiveness through a standardized process. Objective 2: They also wanted to centralize their sourcing and procurement processes across the supply chain.

They also wanted to centralize their sourcing and procurement processes across the supply chain.

"Companies in the oil and gas industry must leverage the use of sourcing analysis solutions to streamline their procurement and sourcing process across the supply chain to sustain their foothold in the industry," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client an oil and gas company - developed a standardized and centralized procurement and sourcing process. The solution offered helped them to:

Reduce their maverick spend.

Achieve significant cost savings across the supply chain.

Outcome: To cater to the specific requirements of the client, the experts at SpendEdge tailored an integrated research methodology, which included primary and secondary research coupled with qualitative and quantitative data collection methods. They identified the low and best cost country sourcing locations for their procurement and sourcing process. The solution offered further helped them to leverage opportunities for superior sourcing.

