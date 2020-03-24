The "Europe Cleanroom Air Filter Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type; and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe cleanroom air filter market accounted for US$ 176.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 265.1 Mn in 2027.

The growing pharmaceutical industry across Europe and supportive government regulations for cleanroom technologies are few of the factors driving the cleanroom air filter market. However, high operational costs may restrain the future growth of cleanroom air filter market. Despite these limitations, increasing demand for cleanroom in various industries is anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the cleanroom air filter market during the forecast period.

The cleanroom air filters play a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry and have gained popularity in the European market for decades. Over the years, Germany, the UK, and France have witnessed a significant demand for medicines and the trend is rapidly growing, which is encouraging the pharmaceutical companies to increase their production. Due to their lower cost with the same chemical composition, generic drugs have more importance in comparison with the brand name drugs. Further, the demand for cleanroom air filters is increasing owing to the production and storage of the medicines in the facility with low level of environmental pollutants.

The cleanroom has a controlled level of contamination count that is specified by the number of particles per cubic meter at specified particle size. The fumes released during the manufacturing process needs to be exhausted from the facility to prevent the operation area from contamination. The key players and emerging pharmaceutical companies are upgrading and procuring the air filters in a large number, which is catalyzing the growth of the cleanroom air filters in the European market.

