

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be delayed by one year over coronavirus concerns.



The quadrennial event, which was scheduled to kick off on July 24, will now take place 'no later than summer 2021', the organizers of Tokyo 2020 and the International Olympic Committee said in a joint statement.



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his proposal to postpone the Games to 2021 was agreed by IOC president Thomas Bach.



However, the event will still be known as 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



'In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today (Tuesday), the IOC president and the prime minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,' the statement said.



The International Olympic Committee, under immense pressure to change the dates of the biggest sports gala on earth, said on Sunday that it would decide within four weeks whether to postpone or downsize the event.



Canada and Australia have already withdrawn from this year's Olympics. It was followed by the British Olympic Association's statement that it is unlikely that UK will send its team to Tokyo.



