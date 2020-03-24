Request a FREE Proof of Concept for Comprehensive Solution Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the launch of a comprehensive portfolio of real time route optimization solutions. Through its advanced portfolio of supply chain analytics solutions, Quantzig aims to help businesses drive supply chain innovation and transform route plans amidst the ongoing losses faced by them.

Thriving in today's complex business scenario is not an easy task. To manage and serve customers' evolving needs, market leaders are adopting an always-on business model. By leveraging new technology and advanced supply chain analytics solutions that enable real time route optimization, companies can offer next-day, same-day, and dynamic delivery appointments to improve service levels while maintaining or reducing costs. Real time route optimization solutions empower enterprises to incorporate tools to plan, analyze, create, and deliver the most profitable route plans and strategies for today's mobile workforces.

Quantzig, through its advanced portfolio of real time route optimization solutions that leverage big data and artificial intelligence, aims to help enterprises tackle the route planning and supply chain challenges facing them.

In our experience with providing customized supply chain analytics solutions to leading businesses from across geographies, we witnessed a common trend that suggested that the use of data analytics and machine learning techniques can drive innovations in supply chain management.

The benefits of Quantzig's real time route optimization solutions are widespread and include:

Lower transportation costs

Reduced working capital invested in inventory

More responsive customer service and better "on-time" percentages

Better compliance with HOS driver logs, regulations, and work rules

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

