Pledges Uninterrupted Support to Healthcare Facilities Affected by COVID-19

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., a leader in minimally invasive surgical technology with headquarters in Southern California, confirms that it will continue to provide vital support to healthcare facilities and providers across the country.

The state and local governments of California have taken extraordinary steps to curb the spread of COVID-19. On March 19, Governor Gavin Newsom directed all Californians to stay at home, while Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued an emergency order closing nonessential businesses and prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people in enclosed spaces.

The policies allow for "essential" businesses that are critical to providing healthcare and other infrastructure services to remain in operation. Countless health systems rely on KARL STORZ every day to deliver quality care to their patients, and KARL STORZ represents an "essential" component of the healthcare delivery ecosystem. As such, KARL STORZ will continue to provide vital products and services.

KARL STORZ is well positioned to assist healthcare providers through this difficult period, and began developing contingency plans long before the need to do so became clear. These plans included numerous changes to the office environment as well as vital IT upgrades to expand network connectivity and bandwidth. As a result, the corporate offices will be able to accommodate a minimal crew providing essential services and support. All other staff members will continue to work effectively from home. Our supply chain has not been disrupted so far, and we remain in close contact with our production sites in the US and Europe as well as with our supply chain partners. We are continuously evaluating the situation in order to secure our supply availability. Healthcare providers can be assured of comprehensive support, and are encouraged to remain in contact with their usual KARL STORZ representatives.

The situation concerning COVID-19 remains fluid, with new circumstances prompting new health policy directives seemingly every day; KARL STORZ will continue to monitor the situation and provide further guidance as appropriate.

About KARL STORZ

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., is an affiliate of KARL STORZ SE Co. KG, an international leader for 75 years in reusable endoscope technology, providing surgical and procedural imaging, instrumentation, and enterprise-wide integration. Based in Tuttlingen, Germany, KARL STORZ SE Co. KG is a family-owned company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets all its products with an emphasis on visionary design, precision craftsmanship, and clinical effectiveness. For more information, call (800) 421-0837 or visit the company's website at www.karlstorz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005562/en/

Contacts:

Susan Jaffy Marx

Marketing Communications

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc.

(424) 218-8701