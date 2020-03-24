Brookfield Euroswiss: Huge Step forward for the Bitcoin Sector as major Italian Bank start to trade bitcoin and Brookfield EuroSwiss Offers Bitcoin Hedging Program for Bitcoin investors in the value of 2 Billion EUR

Few days only after Italian bank, Banco Sella, opens doors to Bitcoin, allowing customers to buy and sell Bitcoin, Brookfield-EuroSwiss launches a hedging program for Bitcoin investors and holders. With Swiss credibility of over 50 years, while uncertainty took over stock markets and currencies EX all over the world due to the COVID19, Bitcoin is no more a stranger, and it's here to stay.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / According to Brookfield EuroSwiss, Bitcoin Holders, who want to minimize risks of Bitcoin rate crash while having the potential to profit when Bitcoin rate increases, now have the perfect program offered by the Swiss giant.

As the first 2 Billion allocated by the private group Brookfield EuroSwiss are strictly operated under the swiss standards and record, it is not open for everyone but not restricted to just EU citizens. The requirements for interested bitcoin investors are; to be over the age of 21, have no criminal record, have a valid passport, and be available to join the program for at least six months.

The COVID19 pandemic has had a massive influence on the digital financial platforms, and many of the wallets, exchanges, and debt-based accounts demonstrate significant growth of their activity, volume, and amount of transactions. However, after the growth we saw, like in many currencies, the response of Bitcoin to COVID19 was a steep crash and caused losses in the value of hundreds of millions daily.

The Brookfield BTC hedging program was launched to protect the BTC holders and investors and provide the securities to the BTC players to cross with confidence the times between crashes and corrections. More than that, BTC holders and investors enjoy both worlds, hedge the losses, but not give up the profit.

With the Bitcoin becoming eligible for the European Bank to trade and for Brookfield - EuroSwiss to offer a Bitcoin-based hedging instrument, it is only a matter of time before BTC becomes the common currency in use by everyone. With this development, demand and stability will come.

The Brookfield Hedging program hedge not only the losses but also the profits. It allows the investors to choose the rate of exposure, and with direct correlation, your profit limitation will be determined. For instance, if you want to hedge your BTC EX rate to a maximum loss of -10%, your profit limitation will be a maximum of 28%.

Brookfield has created a brilliant structure that allows BTC investors to send their bitcoin with full corporate confidence. Brookfield EuroSwiss issues a full unconditional corporate guarantee in value that equals the maximum profit limits. In essence, this way, Bitcoin investors have complete security and assurance that Brookfield will meet all of its obligations by the hedging program.

The hedging program is excellent news, not only for the BTC holders and investors but to the general Bitcoin market. As a market leader like Brookfield EuroSwiss launches such an instrument, with over 50 years of Swiss credibility in the volume of 2 Billion EUR at first, it is evident that Bitcoin is here to stay.

Contact: Alisa Lungu

Company: Brookfield Euroswiss

Address: Zurich Froschaugasse 58001 Zürich, Switzerland

Contact Number: + 2173603988

Email: info@brookfield-euroswiss.com

Website: https://www.brookfield-euroswiss.com/

SOURCE: Brookfield Euroswiss

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582277/Huge-Step-forward-for-the-Bitcoin-Sector-as-major-Italian-Bank-start-to-trade-bitcoin-and-Brookfield-EuroSwiss-Offers-Bitcoin-Hedging-Program-for-Bitcoin-investors-in-the-value-of-2-Billion-EUR