Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JG9Z ISIN: US11135F1012 Ticker-Symbol: 1YD 
Tradegate
24.03.20
17:46 Uhr
199,88 Euro
+17,98
+9,88 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BROADCOM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROADCOM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
193,70
195,40
18:17
193,88
195,02
18:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BROADCOM
BROADCOM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BROADCOM INC199,88+9,88 %
VERIMATRIX SA1,350-1,60 %