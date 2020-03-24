Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Jadestone Energy Inc. Director Share Dealings

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE, TSXV:JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces Director Share Dealings.

On March 20, 2020, Paul Blakeley, Executive Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Jadestone, acquired a total of 100,000 common shares of no par value at a price of GBp35.0 per share, for a total cost of £35,000.00. Following the transaction, Mr. Blakeley holds a total of 2,732,798 common shares, which represents 0.59% of the Company's issued share capital.

Also on March 20, 2020, Cedric Fontenit, a Non-executive Director of Jadestone, acquired a total of 200,000 common shares of no par value at a price of GBp 32.9429 per share, for a total cost of £65,885.80. Following the transaction, Mr. Fontenit holds a total of 200,000 common shares, which represents 0.04% of the Company's issued share capital.

In addition, as previously announced, Mr. Fontenit holds an indirect beneficial interest in the Company through an interest in 443.5565 units of a fund managed by Tyrus Capital S.A.M. ("Fund") holding an interest in the common shares of Jadestone Energy Inc. Mr. Fontenit does not exercise control over the Fund's holdings in the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Paul Blakeley 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Executive Director, President, and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Jadestone Energy Inc. b) LEI: 254900E4GCXW63X26Q32 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. ISIN: CA46989Q1000 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. c) Price(s) and volume(s): GBp 35.0 per share; 100,000 common shares d) Aggregated information: ·Aggregated volume: ·Price: 100,000 common shares £35,000.00 e) Date of the transaction: March 20, 2020 f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Cedric Fontenit 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Jadestone Energy Inc. b) LEI: 254900E4GCXW63X26Q32 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. ISIN: CA46989Q1000 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. c) Price(s) and volume(s): GBp 32.9429 per share; 200,000 common shares d) Aggregated information: ·Aggregated volume: ·Price: 200,000 common shares £65,885.80 e) Date of the transaction: March 20, 2020 f) Place of the transaction XLON

This announcement does not contain inside information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

