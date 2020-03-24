Riksgälden: Sweden raises USD 2 billion at 0.753 % in two-year bond sale

Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2020 | 18:41
Sweden raises USD 2 billion at 0.753 % in two-year bond sale

Kingdom of Sweden today raised USD 2 billion (approximately SEK 20.5 billion) at a yield of 0.753 per cent issuing a two-year benchmark. The bond sale is part of the Debt Office's funding plan and the proceeds will be used to refinance loans to the Riksbank.

The bid volume reached USD 4.15 billion with almost 70 investors taking part. Final pricing was fixed at 40 basis points above the corresponding US benchmark.

- Managing to execute this planned transaction amid the market turbulence sparked by the coronavirus shows strength. Receiving bids from investors all over the world indicates that Kingdom of Sweden is seen as a safe and stable issuer, says Anna Sjulander, Head of Funding at the Swedish National Debt Office.

Terms and conditions

IssuerKingdom of Sweden
SizeUSD 2 billions
Coupon0.750 % s.a.
Maturity date2022-03-30
Price99.994 %
Yield0.753 % s.a.
Spread versus USD mid swaps23 basis points
Spread versus US benchmark40 basis points
Lead managersBMO, Citi, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC

Distribution by investor type

Bank/Bank Treasury9 %
Centralbank/Official institutions80 %
Asset managers11 %



Distribution by region

Americas22 %
Asia43 %
EMEA35 %

Contact

Johan Bergström, Deputy Head of Funding, +46 8 613 45 68

