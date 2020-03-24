Regulatory News:

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has granted its visa to the fourth supplement to Veolia Environnement's (Paris:VIE) base prospectus in relation to the 16 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme on March 23, 2020.

The base prospectus (AMF visa n°19-298 on June 25, 2019) and its fourth supplement (AMF visa n°20-093 on March 23, 2020) are available on the website of the company at www.veolia.com ("finance" area, section "debt and ratings" under "analysts and investors"), at its head office, from the paying agent (as provided in the base prospectus) and on the website of the AMF at www.amf-france.org.

