Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115FW ISIN: FR0011950732 Ticker-Symbol: 21E 
Tradegate
26.03.20
12:32 Uhr
5,935 Euro
-0,215
-3,50 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ELIOR GROUP SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELIOR GROUP SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,345
6,415
19:43
6,350
6,395
19:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELIOR
ELIOR GROUP SCA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELIOR GROUP SCA5,935-3,50 %